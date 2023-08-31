5 takeaways from Sasha Vezenkov's first comments as a Sacramento King

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The reigning Euroleague MVP made his first public comments since joining the Sacramento Kings.
Last summer, the Kings acquired the rights to European sharpshooter Sasha Vezenkov for a second-round pick. As part of Olympiakos, Vezenkov became the MVP of the Euroleague for 2023.
Despite being seen alongside the Kings for some time, Vezenkov made his formal public debut as a King before members of the media.
Here's five takeaways from the sharpshooters first appearance.
Welcome to Sacramento
Vezenkov is very happy to be in Sacramento. He talked about how thankful he is to be with the Sacramento Kings, in addition to having the support from the organization.
'Beautiful' Play Style
Vezenkov said he's a fan of the Kings' style of play. He described the Kings style of basketball as “beautiful.”
Acclimation
The Kings are getting him acclimated just fine. Vezenkov said the Kings are already becoming family to him after his move from Europe to the NBA.
Student of the Game
Vezenkov said he studies Kings basketball, adding that he knows every player and what they do on the court. He knows how he will fit in.
Ready to Go
Vezenkov is anxious to get started, saying he can’t wait to get on the court with his new teammates and start building chemistry.
WATCH ALSO: