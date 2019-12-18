SACRAMENTO, Calif. — SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Malik Monk scored 14 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Charlotte Hornets spoiled De'Aaron Fox's return from injury with a 110-102 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Cody Zeller had 17 points and nine rebounds. Bismack Biyombo added 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Hornets won for the fourth time in five games. Monk was 5 of 5 from the field and had five rebounds in the fourth. Fox was supposed to be on a minutes restriction after coming back from a sprained ankle, but he played 30 minutes and led the Kings with 19 points.

ROYALTY:

De'Aaron Fox: 12 pts (2-6 from three) 8 ast 2 reb

Buddy Hield: 14 pts (4-8) 2 ast 2 reb

Richaun Holmes: 11 pts 5 rebs

Marvin Bagley lll: 14 pts 7 rebs

Malik Monk: 20 pts (3-5 from three) 10 rebs 4 ast

Cody Zeller: 17 pts 9 rebs 4 ast

Devonte Graham: 15 pts 4 rebs 7 ast

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

With a little over a quarter of the season in their rear view mirror, the Kings now sit in the 8th spot in the Western Conference and if the playoffs started today they'd play the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Laker fans would salivate at this opportunity, Kings fans cringe and hope their favorite team can climb to a better position in the battle royal we call the Western Confernce.

