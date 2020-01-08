DeRozan's 27 points lead Spurs past Kings, 129-120

De’Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 for the Kings.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the San Antonio Spurs pull away and beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120.

DeRozan made 10 of 13 shots and had 10 assists for the Spurs, who shot 53.3 percent from the field. Derrick White matched a career high with 26 points for San Antonio.

Before the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and assistant Becky Hammon stood for the national anthem while the remainder of the coaches and players for both teams knelt.

Popovich talked at length after the game about the importance of keeping the focus on racial injustice and inequality, but did not explain why he chose not to kneel.