See the Sacramento Kings for as low as $5

Tickets for the Sacramento Kings game against the Detroit Pistons are listed as low as $5 on Ticketmaster.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you wanted to see the Sacramento Kings, but were short on cash to buy a ticket?

Well, if you don't care about the opponent, you can see the Sacramento Kings for almost the same price as a gallon of gas in California.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Kings' game against the Detroit Pistons are listed as low as $5. If you're not quick enough to snag a $5 ticket, many are available for $6 too.

The Kings are 12-15 in home games and coming off a loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Christian Wood had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Eric Gordon made a clutch bucket with 12.5 seconds remaining and the Houston Rockets held off the Sacramento Kings 118-112. Sacramento has a 6-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Detroit will be looking to stop its four-game road slide when the Pistons play Sacramento. The Pistons are 3-19 in road games. Detroit has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

.@coorslight Cold Hard Fact: The first time the Kings faced the Pistons this season, six Kings finished in double figures, including @buddyhield, who posted a team-high 22 points in the 129-107 win. pic.twitter.com/YDuJlIZCmW — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 19, 2022

The teams are squaring off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup on Nov. 16, with Buddy Hield scoring 22 points in the win.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9