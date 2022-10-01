Shaquille O'Neal sells his shares in the Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shaquille O'Neal announced that he sold his shares in the Sacramento Kings Wednesday.
O'Neal is renowned for his hall of fame career with the LA Lakers. According to ESPN, O'Neal became a partial owner of the Kings franchise back in 2013.
He made the announcement on Twitter, noting that he was required to sell the shares by the NBA as a result of a new business endeavor.
"As a result of a new business endeavor, I was required by NBA rules to sell my interest in the Sacramento Kings. I want to thank the fans, the city of Sacramento, Vivek Ranadive and the entire Kings organization for our great partnership. I loved being an owner of such a forward thinking organization and I hope to be back someday," he said in part.