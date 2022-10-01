Shaquille O'Neal sells his shares in the Sacramento Kings

The move means O'Neal is no longer a part-owner for the Sacramento Kings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shaquille O'Neal announced that he sold his shares in the Sacramento Kings Wednesday.

O'Neal is renowned for his hall of fame career with the LA Lakers. According to ESPN, O'Neal became a partial owner of the Kings franchise back in 2013.

He made the announcement on Twitter, noting that he was required to sell the shares by the NBA as a result of a new business endeavor.