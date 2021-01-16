Short-handed Clippers manhandle Kings 138-100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and six assists in three quarters, Paul George scored 26 and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers manhandled the Sacramento Kings 138-100.
The Clippers have won 15 consecutive road games against the Kings. Los Angeles hasn’t lost in Sacramento since March 19, 2013. Playing without guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, the Clippers led by eight at halftime and then broke the game open in the third quarter when they outscored the Kings 37-16.
The Kings will have to wait until January 20th for a revenge match against the Clippers. But in the meantime, they must prepare for a January 17th matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.