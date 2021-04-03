x
Slumping Kings beat short-handed Lakers 123-120

Buddy Hield shook off a sore ankle to score 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 123-120.
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) hits a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Buddy Hield shook off a sore ankle to score 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 123-120.

Hield’s status for the game was in doubt because of a sprained right ankle but he decided to play through it and helped the Kings win for just the second time in the past 12 games. 

They took advantage of a banged-up Lakers team missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis to bounce back from Sunday’s late-game collapse against Charlotte when they missed five foul shots in the final 69 seconds to blow an eight-point lead.

The Kings (14-21) will conclude the first half of the season on Thursday night when they meet the Trail Blazers in Portland. 