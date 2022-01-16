Sacramento Kings roasted in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

The skit showed the Kings' replacement team trailing the Brooklyn Nets 268 to 1 at the half.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings made the national spotlight, but it wasn't for anything they accomplished on the basketball court.

The Kings were on the receiving end of a "Saturday Night Live" skit focusing on the COVID-19 impacts in the NBA. SNL spoofed the Kings for a skit about the NBA having to resort to replacement players due to many players entering the league's health and safety protocols. The running joke was that the Kings had to rely on equipment managers, arena staff and even some fans to play the game.

Throughout the month of December, a number of NBA teams were without key players because of them testing positive for COVID-19. In particular, the Kings have had 11 players enter the league's health and safety protocols since mid-December.

Throughout the league's COVID issues, many teams have had to rely on replacement players, predominantly G-league players who were called up to compete.

The cast of Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang attributed the points shortfall to the fact that “the Kings don’t have any NBA players on their team whereas the Nets do.” The lone point was scored via free throw by "Alicia Miller," someone who came to game with friends and was asked to play.

The Kings roster was made up of replacement players, including Dougie McCormick, an equipment manager, and the head coach who previously worked at a fictitious day camp.

