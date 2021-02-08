Sources: Free agents Moe Harkless, Alex Len agree to sign with Sacramento Kings

According to several sources, the Sacramento Kings have agreed to terms with free agent forward Maurice Harkless and center Alex Len on two-year deals.

On the opening day of the NBA free agency negotiating period, which began at 3 p.m. PT, the Sacramento Kings wasted little time and brought back two familiar faces to the Capital City.

Harkless, 28, returns to Sacramento after being traded this past season from Miami. According to two people with knowledge of the deal, his deal with the Kings is a two-year deal worth $9 million.

Those sources spoke to ABC10 on the condition of anonymity because Len and Harkless will not officially sign until Friday when the negotiating moratorium ends.

Acquired last March in a trade with the Heat for Nemanja Bjelica, the 6-foot-7 Harkless appeared in 26 games with the Kings, averaging 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 25 minutes per game.

Len, 28, played in Sacramento following a mid-season during the 2019-20 season alongside Jabari Parker in trade with Atlanta for Dewayne Dedmon. During last season’s free agency period, he went on to sign with Toronto but was released last January and signed with the Wizards a few days later.

Len was a starting center in 40 of his 57 games with the Wizards and averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, one block over in less than 16 minutes per contest.

What Len’s signing means for last year’s starting center Richaun Holmes and his status with the Kings is unknown. Holmes, 28, is an unrestricted free agent.