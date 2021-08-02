Sources: Richaun Holmes to return to Sacramento Kings with four-year deal

Richaun Holmes is one of three players the Kings agreed to terms with on the opening night of free agency, while Kyle Guy lands with the Warriors Summer League team.

The Kings capped off the opening night of the NBA’s free agency period by reaching a deal to bring back the heart and soul of last year’s team.

Richaun Holmes will be returning to Sacramento, as last year’s starting center agrees to a four-year deal with the Kings, according to multiple sources.

The terms of the deal are not yet clear, but according to The Athletic, who initially reported the deal, it could reach $55 million over the length of the contract.

Holmes even announced his deal with the Kings on Twitter.

Those sources spoke to ABC10 on the condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be signed until Friday at the end of the NBA’s negotiation moratorium.

The 27-year-old center quickly became a fan favorite and one of the biggest bright spots on the Kings roster with his passion, hustle and energy. He started all 61 games that he appeared in last season, averaging 14.2 points (64% shooting), 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 blocks across 29 minutes per game – all career best numbers over his five NBA seasons.

The Kings capped-off a busy Monday, Holmes the most recent of free agent deals. They agreed with forward Maurice Harkless and center Alex Len on two-year contracts prior to Holmes.

Harkless, 28, returns to Sacramento after being traded this past season from Miami. According to two people with knowledge of the deal, his deal with the Kings is a two-year deal worth $9 million.

Len, 28, played in Sacramento following a mid-season during the 2019-20 season alongside Jabari Parker in trade with Atlanta for Dewayne Dedmon. During last season’s free agency period, he went on to sign with Toronto but was released last January and signed with the Wizards a few days later.

Len was a starting center in 40 of his 57 games with the Wizards and averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, one block over in less than 16 minutes per contest.

KYLE GUY'S TIME IN SACRAMENTO COMES TO AN END

Kyle Guy, who played the last two seasons in Sacramento as a G League two-way player, became an unrestricted free agent on Monday afternoon. He quickly landed on the summer league roster with the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors will join the Kings, Lakers and Heat as the four teams to participate in the California Classic, the third annual NBA Summer League event at Golden 1 Center, begins Tuesday and runs through Wednesday night.

Guy will turn 26 next week. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft out of Virginia and went on to appear in 34 games over his two seasons with Sacramento. He averaged 2.7 points, 1.1 rebound, one assist in 7.2 minutes per game.

Guy buried a game-winning bucket in the preseason last December at the expense of the Warriors.





