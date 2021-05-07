Spurs hold off Kings 113-104 to end five-game slide

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 113-104 to end a five-game losing streak and strengthen their hold on the final playoff spot in the West.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Dejounte Murray scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 113-104 to end a five-game losing streak and strengthen their hold on the final playoff spot in the West.

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points, Murray added seven assists and six rebounds, and Keldon Johnson scored 16 for San Antonio.