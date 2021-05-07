Spurs hold off Kings 113-104 to end five-game slide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Dejounte Murray scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 113-104 to end a five-game losing streak and strengthen their hold on the final playoff spot in the West.
DeMar DeRozan had 25 points, Murray added seven assists and six rebounds, and Keldon Johnson scored 16 for San Antonio.
The Spurs were coming off back-to-back losses to Utah in a skid that knocked coach Gregg Popovich’s team down to 10th place in the West - the final spot for the play-in tournament - before holding off a pesky Kings team that had won its last four.