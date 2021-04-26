Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers in a month with 85; Warriors down Kings 117-113

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 37 points and set an NBA record for 3-pointers in a month at 85, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings 117-113.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s jumper with 1:42 left put Golden State ahead 112-111 before Richaun Holmes missed two free throws at the 1:25 mark, then Draymond Green scored moments later.

Curry shot 11 of 21 with seven more 3-pointers after the two-time MVP rolled his right ankle during Friday’s win against Denver but didn’t consider it serious or seem hobbled. His April total surpassed James Harden’s NBA record of 82 in November 2019.