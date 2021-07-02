Streaking Kings win 4th straight, beat Clippers 113-110

The Kings are 7-1 since suffering a 19-point drubbing by the Clippers on Jan. 20.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 36 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 for their fourth straight victory.

The Kings are 7-1 since suffering a 19-point drubbing by the Clippers on Jan. 20.

Lou Williams scored 23 points off the bench for the Clippers, who dropped two in a row for the first time this season.

Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and 10 rebounds playing without injured Paul George.

Neither team led by more than nine points in the back-and-forth affair that featured 11 ties.

The Kings sweep their first back-to-back of the season, thanks to Saturday's win over Denver, and with the win in LA, Sacramento now has a winning record through 23 games for the first time since the 2018-19 season, when they had the same record of 12-11.