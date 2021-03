The Kings announced that an X-ray performed at the Spectrum Center after the game confirmed Bagley sustained a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The struggling Sacramento Kings were dealt another big blow when forward Marvin Bagley III left Monday’s night’s 122-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a broken left hand.

The Kings announced that an X-ray performed at the Spectrum Center after the game confirmed Bagley sustained a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand.