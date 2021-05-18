Takeaways from the first day of exit interviews for the Sacramento Kings

This season was complete with sizable winning streaks and even longer losing skids. There will be plenty of storylines for Kings fans to follow over the summer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 36th season of Kings basketball is in the books and for the 15th consecutive year, Sacramento has missed the playoffs.

This season was a rollercoaster ride, complete with sizable winning streaks and even longer losing skids, resulting in plenty of storylines for Kings fans to follow throughout the summer.

Exit interviews began on Monday, May 17. Throughout the week, we'll hear from players and members of the team's front office before they enter their offseason.

Here are some of the takeaways from day one:

First we heard from Tyrese Haliburton, who was on track to contend for NBA Rookie of the Year honors before a knee injury sidelined him for the final eight games of the season. Haliburton was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee and said he's thankful it wasn't worse.

It's going to be a big summer for big man Richaun Holmes, who will become a free agent after spending the last two seasons as the Kings starting center. He's earned a reputation of being the heart and soul of the team and now Holmes is due a sizable pay day.

But the question remains: will his NBA future be here in Sacramento?

Nine-year NBA veteran Harrison Barnes earned the Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for his excellence on the court and in his community. The Kings forward has been a vocal advocate for voter rights, addressing systemic racism, investing in local Black youth and leading philanthropic efforts across the country.

Then there's big man Marvin Bagley III, who made tremendous strides his third NBA season. However, injuries have plagued the Duke product throughout his young NBA career. Bagley missed a total of 29 games this year, mainly because of a broken bone in his hand.

The Kings finished the season 31-41 after dropping their last three games of the season.

Join the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter. You can e-mail Lina at LWashington@abc10.com.

Watch more