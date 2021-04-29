Tickets for remaining Kings' home games go on sale Thursday

The Kings have four games remaining at the Golden 1 Center.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tickets for the remaining Sacramento Kings' home games go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Kings have four games remaining at the Golden 1 Center: San Antonio Spurs (May 7), Oklahoma City Thunder (May 9 and 11) and Utah Jazz ( May 16).

The Golden 1 Center will have strict health and safety protocols before fans can attend a game, including showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the event. Hand sanitization stations, mask requirements, physical distancing signage and cashless and contactless kiosks are just a few of the other changes people will see when they enter the Golden 1 Center.

Another change fans can prepare for is they won't be able to eat in their seats. The Golden 1 Center setup an outdoor dining area outside the grand entrance with a big screen so fans won't miss any of the action.

The Kings are also trying to keep fans safe by only offering contactless tickets. So fans will need a mobile ticket on their phones through the Kings app or Ticketmaster app to attend a game.

Guest service agents will be stationed around the arena to help fans who have technology issues.

READ MORE:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10