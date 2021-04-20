Timberwolves beat Kings for second time this season, 134-120

About 1,600 front-line workers sat alongside cardboard cutouts inside Golden 1 Center after California eased its COVID-19 restrictions eased earlier this month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away over the final five minutes and thumped the Sacramento Kings 134-120.

Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell added 28 points apiece to help the Timberwolves beat the Kings for the second time this season and the first time in front of fans at Golden 1 Center.

About 1,600 front-line workers sat alongside cardboard cutouts after California eased its COVID-19 restrictions eased earlier this month.