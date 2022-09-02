Timberwolves win 5th straight, thump Kings 134-114

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and nine rebounds, Minnesota made 22 3-pointers and the Timberwolves won their fifth straight, beating the Sacramento Kings 134-114.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and nine rebounds, Minnesota made 22 3-pointers and the Timberwolves won their fifth straight, beating the Sacramento Kings 134-114.

Malik Beasley matched his career high with seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, helping the Timberwolves to their ninth win in 12 games. D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and seven assists.