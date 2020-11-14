Toppin, Avdija, Williams top list of forwards in NBA draft

Dayton's Obi Toppin, Florida State's Patrick Williams and international prospect Deni Avdija headline the list of forwards in next week's NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 Toppin was The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year last season at Dayton. He helped the Flyers become a Final Four contender as an efficient scorer with high-flying athleticism.

Williams was the Atlantic Coast Conference's sixth man of the year as a freshman with the Seminoles.

Avdija is a 6-9 playmaker from Israel.

Other players to watch include Memphis' Precious Achiuwa, Villanova's Saddiq Bey and Washington's Jaden McDaniels.