Raptors set franchise scoring record, win 144-123 over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Pascal Siakam had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Toronto made 20 3-pointers and the Raptors set a franchise record for scoring while winning for the second time this season, 144-123 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Fred VanVleet scored 34 points to help the Raptors (2-6) snap a three-game losing streak.

Toronto’s only other win came on Dec. 31 against the New York Knicks. Nick Nurse’s team won its seventh straight against the Kings despite being without point guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons).

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points and rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 15 point and eight assists for Sacramento.