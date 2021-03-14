Young, Capela propel Hawks past Kings 121-106

The Atlanta Hawks won their fourth straight game with a 121-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young scored 17 of 28 points in the third quarter and Clint Capela scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half as the Atlanta Hawks won their fourth straight game with a 121-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The Hawks improved to 4-0 under interim coach Nate McMillan. They went on a 24-2 run in the first half to overcome a 14-point deficit and take a 46-35 lead on Kevin Huerter’s corner 3.

Capela’s 25th double-double included 14 boards for the NBA rebounding leader. De’Aaron Fox finished with 32 points for the Kings.