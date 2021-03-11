x
Sacramento Kings

Haliburton sparks late run as Kings top Pelicans 112-99

Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 20 points during a big run early in the fourth quarter to help his Kings earn their first home victory of the season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 20 points during a big run early in the fourth quarter, and the Sacramento Kings bounced back to beat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 112-99 one night after blowing a late lead at Utah. 

Harrison Barnes added 23 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings stop a two-game skid. De’Aaron Fox had 19 points and five assists, and Alex Len scored 12 points with five blocks. 

Devonte Graham and Nickel Alexander-Walker scored 16 apiece for the Pelicans.  

