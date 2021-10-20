How to watch the Sacramento Kings season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings tipoff against the Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Portland.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings season opener is upon us. Time to lace up those kicks, throw on your favorite player's jersey and watch the Kings battle through the 82 game NBA.

The Kings kick-off their season Portland Trail Blazers tonight.

Here is where you can watch Wednesday's game that tips off at 7 p.m.:

Online: nbcsports.com

TV: NBA League Pass or NBC Sports California

Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK

The Kings went 4-0 in the preseason, beating the Suns, Clippers, Trail Blazers and Lakers.

The team's first home game at the Golden 1 Center is Friday against the Utah Jazz.

The Kings ended the 2020-2021 season 31-41.

time to hoop 👑 pic.twitter.com/LYeSU6iCvQ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 20, 2021

Read the latest on the Kings:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9