Welcome back: Butler scores 30, Heat hold off Kings 105-104

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 30 points after missing 10 games because of the NBA’s virus-related protocols and the Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings 105-104.

MIAMI (AP) - Jimmy Butler returned, and made sure the Miami Heat got back to their winning ways.

Butler scored a season-high 30 points after missing 10 games because of the NBA’s virus-related protocols, including the go-ahead layup with 42.1 seconds left, and the Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings 105-104 to end a five-game losing streak.

Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which got 15 points from Tyler Herro and 14 from Duncan Robinson.

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 for Sacramento, 17 of those coming in the fourth. Buddy Hield had 18 for the Kings.