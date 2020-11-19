Who is the newest Kings player Tyrese Haliburton?

Haliburton, while speaking to ESPN moments after being selected by the Kings, called Sacramento “the perfect spot.” During ESPN's pre-NBA Draft show, analyst Bobby Marks said Haliburton was, in his 25 years of working in the NBA, "he is the best interview that I’ve ever gone on. He has a high basketball IQ, he’s a great kid and Sacramento just got a steal. This kid is going to be in the league for 15 years."