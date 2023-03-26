Why the Sacramento Kings need to clinch the playoffs at home

If the Kings are making history, it NEEDS to be at the Golden 1.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves might be the single most important game in the last 16 years for the Sacramento Kings.

When the Kings meet the Timberwolves at the Golden 1 Center Monday night, it'll be for a chance at busting the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

Of course, there'll be other games, but not quite like this one. There have been scenarios where the Kings could have clinched the playoffs without even stepping on a court, and there are still scenarios where the Kings clinch away from home.

But Monday night, they have a chance to bust the drought at home, in front of fans who've been waiting more than a decade for that exact moment.

"Sacramento has waited 16 long years for this moment. They deserve for it to be on the Kings' terms, inside the building that the community fought for to keep the team here, in front of 18,000-plus people. We've all waited for so long. We can wait one more night," said Matt George, Lockedon Kings Podcast host and lifelong Kings fan.

Sunday had mixed reactions for some. While a Timberwolves loss would have ended the Kings' playoff drought, now the Kings fans have a chance to witness history made firsthand.

"16 years is a long time to be a sports fan and not have success to cheer for. So I don't think that it's overblown. I think that 16 years is a long time. And I think that it's amazing for Sacramento fans to hopefully get this," said Jace Gawne-Buckland, who traveled from Australia to see the Kings beat the Jazz and Suns over the weekend.

ABC10 and George asked fans why they were rooting against the clinch Sunday night and are looking forward to the matchup with the Timberwolves Monday night.

'On our own terms'

"I want it on our own terms. I want to witness it. The catharsis of redemption from the patience of loyalty will be absolutely perfect," said Twitter user CHRIS, in response to a prompt

Celebrate at the Golden 1 Center

"I think it'll be important for the fans to celebrate w/ a W at the G1C as opposed to a walk-in backdoor w/ somebody else winning.

Also, I'm not convinced they're going to win tomorrow. I mean I'd like to see it, but not sure it's going to happen. MN is a tough match-up for them," said Troy Paski.

'You can’t make up a better storyline'

"You can’t make up a better storyline than to clinch in Golden1, in front of a sellout crowd, WITH THE BEAM. It’s going to be a movie. The curse will be exorcised tomorrow," said hekturr.

'The loudest crowd pop (the) city has seen'

"I didn’t want it to happen tonight because if there’s an opportunity for it to happen live for 18k in G1C and the MILLIONS at home on TV… then it needs to for the loudest crowd pop city has seen," said Kings Fan, M.D.

'16 years of frustration'

"Because the fans deserve to watch this team clinch at Golden 1 and take clinching selfies in front of the beam after. 16 years of frustration is about to be unleashed on DOCO," said Melissa Triebwasser.

'16years of heartbreak'

"This city and this fanbase deserve to be able to clinch at home after an abysmal grueling 16years of heartbreak. It’s only right that this chapter of the Cinderella story involves a home win to clinch," said Pheria eVo ᵈᴺ.

Homecoming

"I wanted to come back home and experience something I’ve never gotten to be apart of. I just bought tickets and will be driving from LA to watch tomorrow’s game," said Adam Camarena.

