Winslow has 26 points, 13 rebounds as Grizzlies defeat Kings

The Kings had a chance to win it in the closing seconds, but Terence Davis’ 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Justise Winslow had season highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies held on to defeat the Sacramento Kings 107-106.

Killian Tillie and Xavier Tillman had 16 points each for Memphis, with Tillman adding 10 rebounds. John Konchar finished with 15 points.

Louis King led the Kings with a career-high 27 points and Damian Jones finished with 17. Justin James scored 16 after tallying a career-high 31 points in Thursday’s loss to the Grizzlies.

