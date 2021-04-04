Yordan Álvarez hits 3-run homer as Astros beat A's again

Houston has outscored Oakland 26-7 in three games against the defending AL West champion A’s, who were eliminated by the Astros in the AL Divsion Series last fall.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Yordan Álvarez hit a three-run homer and Houston kept thriving through all the boos, slugging its way to a third straight win in a 9-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Houston has outscored Oakland 26-7 in three games against the defending AL West champion A’s, who were eliminated by the Astros in a four-game AL Divsion Series last fall.