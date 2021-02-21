Zach LaVine scores 38 points, Bulls hold off Kings 122-114

The Chicago Bulls withstood a fourth quarter push and handed the Sacramento Kings their sixth loss in a row.

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 38 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the slumping Sacramento Kings 122-114.

The Bulls bounced back after getting dominated by Joel Embiid in a tight loss at Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia on Friday night. They withstood a fourth quarter push and handed the Kings their sixth loss in a row.

LaVine made 15 of 20 shots in his fourth straight game with 30 or more points. He also had three steals.