Rev. Al Sharpton says he’ll intervene if the NBA doesn’t remove Suns owner Robert Sarver

PHOENIX — Rev. Al Sharpton is warning NBA officials that if they don’t remove Robert Sarver as the owner of the Phoenix Suns, he may come to Phoenix and hold demonstrations.

Sharpton made the comments during a weekly meeting of his National Action Network.

“They said they were going investigate,” Sharpton said. “Well, how long does it take for an investigation when you have videos and people that come forward?”

The NBA is investigating Sarver over allegations of racist and sexist behavior.

An ESPN investigation last November detailed claims of a hostile and toxic workplace under Sarver, citing interviews with 70 current and former employees.

Sarver has denied the allegations in ESPN's story.

The Suns also denied the allegations and said they hired a defamation lawyer before it was published.

At the time, most of the ownership and front office of the team stood behind Sarver.

The league turned the investigation over to a law firm after the story was published.

ESPN reported the law firm has talked to 300 people so far.

But just this week the leaders of 10 civil rights groups sent a letter to the NBA and launched a website calling for Sarver to be removed.

But there’s no timeline for the investigation, and that’s what Sharpton wants.

“I put the call in yesterday to NBA that we want them to close the investigation and remove him or tell us the timetable by the [National Action Network] convention,” Sharpton said. “Otherwise, I have a song I play every once in a while from Isaac Hayes called 'By The Time I Get To Phoenix.'”

The NAN convention is scheduled for April. If the NBA’s investigation is not done by then, Sharpton said he may bring demonstrations to Phoenix.

“We'll be out there in big numbers,” he said.

The Suns did not respond to 12 News requests for comment.

