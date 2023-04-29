Kings playoff Game 7: Tipoff time, how to watch

Whether watching at a party or at-home on ABC10, here's how to catch the historic playoff game 7 for the Sacramento Kings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors are gearing up to battle it out Sunday in the final game of their round one NBA playoffs series.

The Kings beat the Warriors in Chase Center by 19 points, Friday — that's the most points the Warriors have lost by at home so far this season. It's also just their 9th home loss all season.

Regardless of who wins Sunday, the winner will advance into the Western Conference Semifinals after a tense back-and-forth playoff round one between the two Northern California teams.

Here's what you need to know about what's being dubbed the most crucial game of the series:

What time the game starts

Tip-off is at 12:30 p.m. PDT at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

How to watch

Tickets are still available for seats inside the Golden 1 Center, but will cost at least $448. The easiest way to tune in is over the air.

The game will be aired exclusively on ABC10 in the Sacramento area, or on your local ABC station.

The Kings will also be hosting a watch party for the big game right outside of the Golden 1 Center. "Section 916" opens at 11 a.m. on L Street between 5th Street and 6th Street.

Watch partiers will have access to food trucks and restrooms. The viewing area will be standing room only and availability is on a first come, first served basis until the section fills up.

Down the street, at Ali Youssefi Square at K and 7th Street, the Kings will host a "Playoffs Playground." The free zone will feature a range of activities and is open from 10:30 a.m. until the game begins at 12:30 p.m.

