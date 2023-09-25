Deion Sanders' Lamborghini ticketed on CU campus

Despite suffering their first loss of the season, the CU Buffs are preparing to be showcased on national television for a fifth straight game.

BOULDER, Colo. — Even the head football coach is not above the law when it comes to parking on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders was given a ticket while parked on the CU campus.

Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared video of "Lamborghini Prime" with the parking ticket Friday morning.

"They even gave him a ticket. They gave my dad a ticket, yeah boys, crazy," Sanders Jr. said.

Despite a 42-6 loss over the weekend to 10th-ranked Oregon, Sanders' CU Buffs (3-1) are still the biggest story in sports and will be showcased on national television for a fifth straight week.

The Buffaloes host the University of Southern California Trojans on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder.

The game will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT and will be televised nationally on FOX. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in FOX's main daytime TV time slot.

The Colorado parking police ticketed Deion Sanders’ Lamborghini 😅



(@DeionSandersJr / IG) pic.twitter.com/9sUSgQASbC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Buffaloes

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.