Ncaa

San Diego Toreros' Joey Calcaterra transfers to UConn's basketball program for fifth season

The university said Calcaterra is taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility offered by the NCAA to athletes who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: AP
San Diego guard Joey Calcaterra brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

STORRS, Connecticut — Joey Calcaterra is heading to the University of Connecticut's (UConn) basketball program following a four-year basketball career with the University of San Diego Toreros. 

Calcaterra will be playing as a grad student at UConn. The university said Calcaterra is taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility offered by the NCAA to athletes who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calcaterra is a native of Novato, California, and had spent his entire college career at the University of San Diego. 

At San Diego, competing in the West Coast Conference, he scored 862 career points, grabbed 237 rebounds, hit 115 three-pointers, shot .391 overall, .357 from three-point range, and .829 from the foul line. 

Calcaterra led the Toreros in scoring (13.3), shot 41.9 percent overall and 37.7 percent from three-point range, during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season when the team played just 14 games.

Last season, he appeared in 29 games, starting 23, and averaged 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and shot .388 overall, .347 from three-point range, and .872 from the foul line.

Calcaterra becomes the fourth guard to join the UConn program during the off-season via the transfer portal, joining Tristen Newton (East Carolina), Nahiem Alleyne (Virginia Tech), and Hassan Diarra (Texas A&M).

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

