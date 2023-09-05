Mikey Williams has preliminary hearing on California gun charges postponed again

Williams is facing six felony gun charges from an incident in March outside his San Ysidro, California, home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Tigers will have to wait a little longer to find out the whether or not Mikey Williams will be able to join the team. Williams, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, had his preliminary hearing for gun charges postponed for the third time. His new court date is set for October 10, according to the San-Diego Union Tribune.

Williams original hearing was scheduled for June 29. It was then moved to July 12 before getting postponed again for Tuesday, September 5 and now October 10. Troy P. Owens, Williams attorney, requested a continuance in order to review new evidence, according to the San-Diego Union Tribune.

Williams is committed to play basketball for the Tigers, but his future in Memphis is in doubt with the gun charges pending. Head Coach Penny Hardaway has told media that he will wait out the legal process before making decisions about Williams future with the Tigers.

"I'm not calling him guilty before he's innocent and a lot of people do that. But for me, we're just staying the course until we figure this entire thing out," Hardaway said in June.

Williams is still listed on the Memphis basketball roster on the University's website. Classes for the University of Memphis have already begun and Williams did not travel with the Tigers to Dominican Republic for their summer preseason play.

Memphis' first preseason game is October 29 against Lane College. Their first official game is Nov. 6 against Jackson State.

Williams is facing six felony gun charges for an incident at his home in Jamul, California in March. There are five counts of assault with a firearm and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle. Authorities say Williams shot at and struck a car leaving his home, but none of the occupants of the car were harmed.