Elite recruits announce they will play for CU men's basketball

Cody Williams is the Buffaloes' first five-star prospect since 2001.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado men's basketball team is celebrating after two of the nation's highest rated high school recruits announced they will join the program.

Cody Williams and Courtney Anderson signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Colorado, head men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle announced on Wednesday.

Cody Williams

A 6-foot, 8-inch, 180-point small forward from Gilbert, Arizona, Williams is a five-star recruit — the first since 2001 — and No. 14 in ESPN’s Top 100.

Williams is ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports.

Williams is the younger brother of Jalen Williams, the 12th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft by Oklahoma City.

“His parents were both in the military...great people, great family, grounded. His older brother was a first round pick this summer; mom and dad are still going to work every day,” Boyle said. “I think Cody picked Colorado because he’s willing to work. He wants to get better, wants to develop. We’re blessed to have him and he fits everything that we’re looking for.”

Courtney Anderson

Anderson, a 6-5, 180-point guard from Vallejo, California, is ranked as the 31st best shooting guard in the nation by 247Sports.

Anderson is also rated as a three-star guard by Rivals and the 18th best player in the state of California by ESPN.

He is the son of former NFL tight end, Courtney Sr.

“I love the culture there,” Anderson said. “I was there for Alumni Weekend (Sept. 2-3) and all the (former) players came back and they were telling me how much they love the coaches, and the coaches love them back. So knowing all the players will still come back and the coaches show them love back was telling how the culture is there. And I like their playing style and everything they have going on.”

“Courtney’s upside is unquestionable, and again from a great family, really grounded parents,” Boyle said. “He’s a guy that can shoot and put the ball on the floor. He’s tremendously athletic, got good length, so he’s going to fit the mold of the guys we’ve had in this program in the past; 6-5, long, athletic that can play, and guard, multiple positions.

“He’s going to be a heck of a college basketball player. He’s young for his grade; just turned 17 this fall; that to me is something we actually look at. Is a guy old for his grade or young for his grade? You have to evaluate them accordingly but when you see a kid at 17-years old and has the skills that he has, then you say ‘OK, where is he going to be when he’s 20? And when he’s 20, he’ll be a sophomore in college; and he’s going to be pretty darn good. I’m not saying he can’t be good before that, but he’s going to be a special player.”

