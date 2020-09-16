Pac-12 football remain in holding pattern, but it could change soon

The Pac-12 could start its football season this fall, but currently does not have approval from state and local health officials in California and Oregon to start contact practices.
But that could change soon. According to the Mercury News, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office reportedly has contacted USC to help formulate a plan to allow them to play games.
For Oregon, Governor Kate Brown issued a statement that could help the Beavers and Ducks practice and play. Both schools would have to submit plans to test.
That led Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott to make a statement about today's events.
The Pac-12 has announced a partnership that would give the conference's schools the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes.
The Big Ten changed course and said it will begin an eight-game football schedule on Oct. 23.
The basketball season could start later this year, as well. CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reports it could happen by November 25th.