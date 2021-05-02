Timme's late spark lifts No. 1 Gonzaga past Pacific 76-58

Drew Timme scored 21 points after a sluggish start and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a sloppy performance to beat Pacific 76-58 in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Drew Timme scored 21 points after a sluggish start and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a sloppy performance to beat Pacific 76-58.

The Bulldogs trailed at halftime for only the second time this season and didn’t pull away until midway through the second half. They extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 22 games dating to 2019-20.

WCC leading scorer Corey Kispert had an off night. He was held to two points in the first half and spent much of the second half on the bench in foul trouble, but he scored 11 points in a two-minute burst and finished with 14.