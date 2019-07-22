SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here is a list of NFL players with Sacramento-area ties to look out for as the 2019-2020 season approaches.

ARIZONA CARDINALS:

Deonne Bucanon — Fairfield, Vanden High School





BUFFALO BILLS:

Taron Johnson — Sacramento, Sheldon High School

CAROLINA PANTHERS:

Shaq Thompson – Sacramento, Grant Union High School

Jordan Kunaszyk — Roseville, Roseville High School

CHICAGO BEARS:

Akiem Hicks — Fair Oaks (Del Campo High School), Sacramento City College

CINCINNATI BENGALS:

Trayvon Henderson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School

Jonah Williams — Folsom, Folsom High School

CLEVELAND BROWNS:

Terrance Mitchell — Sacramento, Luther Burbank High School

DENVER BRONCOS:

Devontae Booker — Sacramento, Grant Union High School

Todd Davis — Inglewood (Paraclete High School), Sacramento State

DETROIT LIONS:

Kenny Wiggins — Elk Grove, Elk Grove High School

HOUSTON TEXANS:

Deandre Carter — Fremont (Washington High School), Sacramento State

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS:

Vince Mayle — Sacramento, Inderkum High School

LOS ANGELES RAMS:

Brandin Cooks — Stockton, Lincoln High School

Justin Davis — Stockton, Lincoln High School

Ethan Westbrooks — Elk Grove (Franklin High School), Sacramento City College

MINNESOTA VIKINGS:

Jake Browning — Folsom, Folsom High School

Cameron Smith — Granite Bay, Granite Bay High School

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS:

Darnell Sankey — San Jose (Branham High School), Sacramento State

*Carl Granderson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School

*designated to the reserve/did not report list by Saints

NEW YORK JETS:

Trumaine Johnson -- Stockton, Edison High School

OAKLAND RAIDERS:

Doug Martin — Stockton, St. Mary's High School

Keelan Doss — Alameda (Alameda High School), UC Davis

Eddie Vanderdoes — Auburn, Placer High School

Kolton Miller — Roseville, Roseville High School

Jordan Richards — Folsom, Folsom High School





PHILADELPHIA EAGLES:

Nate Sudfeld — Modesto, Modesto Christian High School

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS:

Arik Armstead — Elk Grove, Pleasant Grove High School

Ahkello Witherspoon — Sacramento, Christian Brothers High School

Jason Verrett — Fairfield, Rodriguez High School

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS:

Devante Bond — Sacramento, Foothill High School

This list will be updated as necessary leading up to the 2019-2020 NFL season. If there is any error or omission on this list, e-mail Lina Washington at LWashington@abc10.com.

