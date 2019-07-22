SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here is a list of NFL players with Sacramento-area ties to look out for as the 2019-2020 season approaches.
ARIZONA CARDINALS:
Deonne Bucanon — Fairfield, Vanden High School
BUFFALO BILLS:
Taron Johnson — Sacramento, Sheldon High School
CAROLINA PANTHERS:
Shaq Thompson – Sacramento, Grant Union High School
Jordan Kunaszyk — Roseville, Roseville High School
CHICAGO BEARS:
Akiem Hicks — Fair Oaks (Del Campo High School), Sacramento City College
CINCINNATI BENGALS:
Trayvon Henderson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School
Jonah Williams — Folsom, Folsom High School
CLEVELAND BROWNS:
Terrance Mitchell — Sacramento, Luther Burbank High School
DENVER BRONCOS:
Devontae Booker — Sacramento, Grant Union High School
Todd Davis — Inglewood (Paraclete High School), Sacramento State
DETROIT LIONS:
Kenny Wiggins — Elk Grove, Elk Grove High School
HOUSTON TEXANS:
Deandre Carter — Fremont (Washington High School), Sacramento State
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS:
Vince Mayle — Sacramento, Inderkum High School
LOS ANGELES RAMS:
Brandin Cooks — Stockton, Lincoln High School
Justin Davis — Stockton, Lincoln High School
Ethan Westbrooks — Elk Grove (Franklin High School), Sacramento City College
MINNESOTA VIKINGS:
Jake Browning — Folsom, Folsom High School
Cameron Smith — Granite Bay, Granite Bay High School
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS:
Darnell Sankey — San Jose (Branham High School), Sacramento State
*Carl Granderson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School
*designated to the reserve/did not report list by Saints
NEW YORK JETS:
Trumaine Johnson -- Stockton, Edison High School
OAKLAND RAIDERS:
Doug Martin — Stockton, St. Mary's High School
Keelan Doss — Alameda (Alameda High School), UC Davis
Eddie Vanderdoes — Auburn, Placer High School
Kolton Miller — Roseville, Roseville High School
Jordan Richards — Folsom, Folsom High School
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES:
Nate Sudfeld — Modesto, Modesto Christian High School
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS:
Arik Armstead — Elk Grove, Pleasant Grove High School
Ahkello Witherspoon — Sacramento, Christian Brothers High School
Jason Verrett — Fairfield, Rodriguez High School
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS:
Devante Bond — Sacramento, Foothill High School
This list will be updated as necessary leading up to the 2019-2020 NFL season. If there is any error or omission on this list, e-mail Lina Washington at LWashington@abc10.com.
Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.