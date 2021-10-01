49ers could be down 2 more CBs for Seahawks game, but hopeful for Kittle

The 49ers could be down two more starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game against Seattle but are holding out hope that star tight end George Kittle can play.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers could be down two more starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game against Seattle but are holding out hope that star tight end George Kittle can play.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says slot cornerback K'Waun Williams will miss the game against the Seahawks with a calf injury and outside cornerback Josh Norman is doubtful with a chest injury.

San Francisco already lost its top cornerback Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury in the opener.