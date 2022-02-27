Ali Marpet announces surprise retirement from NFL

The Buccaneers offensive lineman is calling it a career at 28 years old.

TAMPA, Fla. — Even though Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were hoping for Tom Brady to return, everyone knew retirement was an option.

No one saw this coming, though.

After seven NFL seasons, offensive lineman Ali Marpet is retiring.

"After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I've come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much," Marpet said in an Instagram post.

Marpet, who turns 29 years old in April, was one of the best guards in the league this past season. Not only is he coming off the best year of his career, but he also has only allowed one sack during the Tom Brady era.

The offensive line has more question marks entering the offseason now with center Ryan Jensen and guard Alex Cappa hitting free agency.

The Bucs general manager Jason Licht released a statement saying Marpet played a key role in the team's success on and off the field.

"I want to thank Ali for all that he has done as a valued member of the Buccaneers organization over the past seven seasons. He has played a key role in our success both on and off the field and we will certainly miss his leadership and professionalism. It has been one of my greatest professional thrills to see his rapid ascension from a small college standout into one of the NFL's best all around offensive linemen."

Bruce Arians also released a statement wishing Marpet the best in his future endeavors.

"I can't say enough about what Ali has meant to our team over the three seasons since my arrival. he has been the consummate professional and has been a rock for us in the interior of our offensive line. We will miss him on the field and in the locker room, but I am happy that he gets to go out as a Super Bowl champion and a Pro Bowler."

Some of his teammates are already commenting on Marpet's retirement announcement on Instagram, including from Tom Brady.

"Congratulations @alimarpet you are a warrior it was an honor!!" Brady said in an Instagram comment.

Some Buccaneers teammates already weighing in on the retirement. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/KDutUP3Z0p — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) February 27, 2022