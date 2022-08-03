Cardinals Marquise Brown arrested for driving 126 mph on SR 101, officials say

Brown was arrested for speeding on State Route 101 early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

ARIZONA, USA — An Arizona Cardinals player was arrested early Wednesday morning for speeding, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The player, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, was arrested Wednesday at 7:05 a.m. on State Route 101 at milepost 23, troopers said. Brown has since been booked into Maricopa County Jail.

Court documents reveal Brown was driving nearly 126 mph in a 65 mph zone when he was pulled over by a DPS trooper. The make and model of the car Brown was driving were not immediately released. Later Wednesday afternoon, the team released the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate."

At his initial court appearance Wednesday evening, Brown was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 23.

Brown was traded from the Ravens earlier this year and was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list due to a hamstring injury just hours after reporting to training camp.

The 25-year-old is expected to have a big role in Arizona's offense, particularly early in the season when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out for the first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers.

