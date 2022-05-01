Five things you might not know about Charles Cross, Seahawks' 2022 draft pick

Seattle selected the Mississippi State product with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seahawks came into the 2022 NFL Draft with several pressing needs above all others and addressed one of them with the team's first-round pick.

With the status of longtime left tackle Duane Brown in question, the Seahawks selected Mississippi State's Charles Cross at No. 9 overall. Cross was a first-team All-American for the Bulldogs in 2021, dominating in college football's most competitive league, the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Here are five things you might not have known about the Seahawks' first-round draft pick.

1. A great nickname

Cross earned the moniker "Sweet Feet" during his time in college due to his remarkable ability to stay in front of some of college football's most elite pass rushers. Cross allowed just two QB sacks during his 919 pass-blocking snaps at Mississippi State.

He said he got the nickname from an athletic trainer in college, and "it has stuck ever since."

2. A former top-20 recruit

Cross was one of the most highly-touted prospects in his high school class of 2019, earning a five-star rating from recruiting websites Rivals and 247 Sports. He was the eighth-ranked overall prospect in the 2019 class by 247 Sports.

Fielding offers from just about every major program in the country, Cross elected to stay in his home state and committed to Mississippi State. More on Cross' hometown to come.

3. Hails from the same city as a famous pop star

Cross grew up in the city of Laurel, MS, located about a 90-mile drive from the state capitol of Jackson.

Lance Bass, the former star of the pop group "NSYNC," just so happens to also have been born in Laurel.

4. A multi-sport athlete growing up

Cross excelled on the football field enough to earn a first-round draft selection, but the offensive tackle played a number of other sports growing up.

He also played basketball, track and field and even competed in powerlifting during his high school career. When asked about his basketball ability during his introductory press conference with the Seahawks, Cross couldn't remember numbers but knows he played well.

“I really couldn’t tell you the exact numbers,” Cross said, “but I know every game I played in I got a double-double."

5. Working to learn to play the piano in his free time

Away from the field, Cross revealed during his first appearance in front of the Seattle media that he is working on developing his musical talents.