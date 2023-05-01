Cleveland Browns donate $10,003 to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's foundation

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have donated $10,003 to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation.

CLEVELAND — As the NFL prepares for its final week of the 2022 regular season, all eyes remain on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in his team's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

That includes in Cleveland, where Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have joined the growing list of NFL teams, coaches, players, celebrities and fans to have donated to Hamlin's Chasing M's toy drive foundation. According to the foundation's GoFundMe page, the Browns have donated $10,003, with the extra $3 representing Hamlin's jersey number.

Hamlin's foundation, which he founded during his senior season at Pitt in 2020, has raised more than $7 million with most of the donations coming after the frightening incident in which he collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday night's game.

After receiving CPR for nine minutes on the field, the 24-year-old was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment with it later being announced that he had gone into cardiac arrest. The game was postponed and it is unclear whether or not it will be resumed at any point.

On Thursday, the Bills took to Twitter to share some encouraging news, stating that Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours." The team also noted that while he is still critically ill, he has "demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact and that his lungs are continuing to heal and he is reported to be making "steady progress."

Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account, sharing that Hamlin “is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement.”