Colin Kaepernick 'still hoping that door' is open with Seahawks, NFL

Colin Kaepernick continues his five-plus year journey hoping to return to the NFL. The former 49ers quarterback visited Seattle for a workout on the University of Washington's campus on Wednesday.

Seahawks receiver Aaron Fuller asked Kaepernick Tuesday on social media if he wanted a workout partner. He accepted and tweeted that he was heading out to Seattle.

Kaepernick feels he's been getting positive responses for all of his workouts. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has seen him throw the ball.

"He said the workouts look great," said Kaepernick.

The 34-year-old quarterback is still hopeful something will come out of his talks with the 'Hawks.

"We've spoken recently and still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it," Kaepernick said.

Fuller believes there is "no rust" on him.

"Kaep still has an arm. Any NFL team that needs a quarterback, he is ready" Fuller said.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. His last game came against the Seahawks on January 1, 2017. In that season, he started 11 games and played in 12. He threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and completed 59.8% of his passes.

He had one thing to say to NFL coaches about his potential.