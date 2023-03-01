Bucs players show support for Bills' Hamlin after collapse on field

The Buffalo Bills tweeted early Tuesday morning that Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle in the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — NFL players, fans and athletes across the sports world have offered their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remained in critical condition early Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered prayers over social media for Hamlin's recovery.

"We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide," Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said on Twitter.

We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 3, 2023

"You are in the thoughts and prayers of Tampa Bay🙏," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers account tweeted.

You are in the thoughts and prayers of Tampa Bay 🙏 https://t.co/wwODgzn84r — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2023

"Do y’all understand they had to do CPR on this man, God I’m sending prayers to this man and his family, it’s crazy that we love this game……" Bucs running back Leonard Fournette said on Twitter.

Do y’all understand they had to do CPR on this man, God I’m sending prayers to this man and his family, it’s crazy that we love this game…… — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) January 3, 2023

"All the love and many prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia We are with you 💙🙏" retired Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted.

All the love and many prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia We are with you 💙🙏 https://t.co/1Gx9GZAiRt — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 3, 2023

"Praying for u 🙏🏾 .@HamlinIsland🙏🏾" Bucs running back Rachaad White tweeted.

Praying for u 🙏🏾 .@HamlinIsland 🙏🏾 — Rachaad White 3️⃣ (@chaad_3) January 3, 2023

"Damn man… 🙏🏽" Bucs safety Mike Edwards said on Twitter.

Damn man… 🙏🏽 — Mike Edwards (@M__Edwards7) January 3, 2023

"Prayers for Damar 🙏🏻" former Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians tweeted.

Prayers for Damar 🙏🏻 https://t.co/GnSYZsbEgC — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) January 3, 2023

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being," the NFL Players Association tweeted.

The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 3, 2023

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills ❤️💙" the NFL said on Twitter.