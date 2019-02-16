DENVER — Demaryius Thomas and two others had to be rushed to an area hospital early Saturday morning after the vehicle Thomas was driving rolled along Auraria Parkway.

According to the Denver Police Department, the former Denver Broncos wide receiver crashed around 12:20 a.m. He and another man in the vehicle had minor injuries are were expected to be treated and released thereafter. The woman in the vehicle received possibly serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but a preliminary look has led police to think Thomas was going inbound on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to flip it and then come to a stop in the grassy median close to Speer Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.

RELATED | Houston Texans expected to release Demaryius Thomas Tuesday, reports say

Thomas was released this week by the Houston Texans after nearly half a season and less-than-hoped-for numbers on the field. The former Bronco unloaded on the team's leaders back in early November about a week after being traded for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS