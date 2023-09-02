Derek Carr won't accept trade to any team, will become free agent

Despite the Saints and Raiders having the framework of a trade complete, Carr will not approve any trade.

NEW ORLEANS — Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr informed the New Orleans Saints that he won't approve of a trade to them - or any other team,

Carr is expected to be released by the Raiders before the $40.4 million in guarantees in his contract kick in on February 15.

As he has a no-trade clause and veto power over any deal, Carr had no incentive to accept a trade because he can visit with any team he wants before free agency begins in march.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said that despite having a framework for a trade-in place, Carr's $40.4 million guarantee was an issue, but Carr also had the ability to decline any trade he wanted.

Sources: #Raiders QB Derek Carr has informed the team he won’t accept a trade to the #Saints or any other team. The team is expected to release him and he’ll be a top free agent. pic.twitter.com/k0LcLRlDOo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023