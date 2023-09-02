Derek Carr won't accept trade to any team, will become free agent

NEW ORLEANS — Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr informed the New Orleans Saints that he won't approve of a trade to them - or any other team,
Carr is expected to be released by the Raiders before the $40.4 million in guarantees in his contract kick in on February 15.
As he has a no-trade clause and veto power over any deal, Carr had no incentive to accept a trade because he can visit with any team he wants before free agency begins in march.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said that despite having a framework for a trade-in place, Carr's $40.4 million guarantee was an issue, but Carr also had the ability to decline any trade he wanted.
