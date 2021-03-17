The Houston Texans organization said they take such accusations seriously but would "await further information before making any additional statements."

HOUSTON — A lawsuit has been filed against Deshaun Watson, according to a social media post by famed Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee.

The post says Buzbee is representing "those who have no perceived power against those who have perceived power."

It claims that a lawsuit was filed against the Houston Texans quarterback on Tuesday. Details of the lawsuit were not immediately available, but Buzbee's post hinted that it has to do with Watson's conduct with a woman.

"Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with," the post says. "Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don't think so!"

Watson responded to Buzbee's post with a post of his own, saying Buzbee is a "publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer."

"I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson's statement said. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect."

Watson goes on to say Buzbee made a "baseless six-figure settlement demand," which Watson said he rejected.

Watson went on to say he looks forward to clearing his name.

The lawsuit has yet to show up in the court's database, and Buzbee has not responded to KHOU 11's request for a copy.

Statement from the Houston Texans — March 17, 2021