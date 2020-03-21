NEW ORLEANS — Bringing in another top-performing weapon to the Saints offense, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is signing a two-year contract with New Orleans, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Pending Sanders' physical examination, his contract with be a $16 million deal that could reach $19 million.

A two-time Prow Bowler, Sanders passed on offers from the Dallas Cowboys and the Greenbay Packers to come to New Orleans, a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

Schefter said Sanders preferred to be a Saint.

In 10 regular-season games last season, Sanders caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns, helping the 49ers make it to the Super Bowl.

Sanders' high-performance history means he might take some pressure off of Michael Thomas, who broke the NFL's single-season reception record last year.

