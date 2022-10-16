Los Angeles Rams beat Carolina Panthers 24 to 10

The Panthers took the Rams Sunday afternoon

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Sunday, Funday!

PJ Walker will start for the Panthers Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Friday.

Kickoff was at 4:05 p.m. at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Panthers were 1-4 overall and 0-1 on the road.

This will be Carolina's first game since parting ways with head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Panthers team owner David Tepper addressed the media on Monday about the firing.

“There’s numerous reasons why you make a decision like that. Ultimately, I felt this was the time. Now was the time,” Tepper said.

Steve Wilks takes over as the interim head coach. Wilks was previously the head coach of the Cardinals in 2018 but was fired after a 3-13 season.

Quarter 4

-Touchdown Rams, Rams with 23, Panthers 10 in the 4th quarter

-Another touchdown drive for the Rams. The Panthers' defense, once again, can't get off the field, and they're continuing to fall injured at an alarming rate.

-Blitz and Sack from Jaelen Ramsey

-Rams beat Panthers 24 to 10

Quarter 3

-Rams get the ball first

-DB delivering the sack

-Steve Wilks throws his first challenge flag on that third down reception

-Panthers are getting consistent pressure up the middle against a patchwork Rams line

-Panthers hold the Rams to a field goal, tying up the game 10-10 late in the third quarter

-Rams leading 17 to 10 at the end of the first quarter

Quarter 2

-Cooper Kupp's 22-yd reception, making it the longest play for either team Sunday

-CJ Henderson missed a tackle on a third-down conversion run

-Allen Robinson II scores a touchdown, Rams 7, Panthers 3

-Interception by Donte Jackson! Touch down panthers! Panther 10, Rams 7

ACTION JACKSON WITH A PICK 6 pic.twitter.com/gthQJqEXcj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022

Quarter 1

-Panthers get the ball first

-PJ Walker finds CMC in the flat for a first down. Good start for the offense so far.

-Eddie with the 42-yard field goal KICK! Panthers 3, Rams 0

-Los Angeles gets the first down

-Panthers force a punt

Wilks 🤝 Holcomb debut pic.twitter.com/JZbJNFU2OI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022

